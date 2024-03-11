Alex Noren Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Alex Noren enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a ninth-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Noren has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 18th.
- In 2023, Noren failed to make the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Noren's Recent Performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Alex Noren has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 0.360 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 2.428 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.378 last season (170th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranked 96th, while his 55% driving accuracy average ranked 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Noren sported a 0.162 mark (74th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Noren's 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 18th last season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranked 51st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.2
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|66.18%
|57.60%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.61
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|145
|20.65%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.10%
|8.19%
Noren's Best Finishes
- Last season Noren took part in 28 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times (64.3%).
- Last season Noren's best performance came when he shot -22 and finished second at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Noren ranked 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 437 points last season.
Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.318.
- Noren produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.094.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 4.265 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Noren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.342, his best mark last season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
- Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.614) in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.378
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.162
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.341
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.475
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.601
|2.428
Noren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.