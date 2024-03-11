Alex Noren Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.318.

Noren produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.094.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 4.265 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Noren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.342, his best mark last season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 38th in that event).