PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Akshay Bhatia looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) when he tees off in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Bhatia is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Bhatia's Recent Performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 292.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457 (27th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.4 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia sports a 0.089 mark (85th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance122292.4292.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.30%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.96%

    Bhatia's Best Finishes

    • Bhatia has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times.
    • As of now, Bhatia has collected 221 points, which ranks him 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 19th in the field at 2.441. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.254.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.378 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4571.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0890.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.184-0.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.215-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5761.297

    Bhatia's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2473-63-72-71-9--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4673-71-75-68-1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-71+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta468-65-63-70-18--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-69-69-73-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.