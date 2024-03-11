Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 19th in the field at 2.441. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.254.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.378 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.