Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) when he tees off in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Bhatia is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 292.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457 (27th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.4 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia sports a 0.089 mark (85th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|292.4
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.30%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
- As of now, Bhatia has collected 221 points, which ranks him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 19th in the field at 2.441. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.254.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.378 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.457
|1.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.089
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.184
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.215
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.576
|1.297
Bhatia's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|24
|73-63-72-71
|-9
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.