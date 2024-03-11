Adam Svensson Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Adam Svensson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed 13th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Svensson has played THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 13th, posting a score of -7.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Svensson's Recent Performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -1.180 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Svensson is averaging -2.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.214 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson sports a 0.109 average that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 137th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|295.0
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.82%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.82%
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- With 211 points, Svensson currently ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 2.363 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.435. In that event, he finished 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 2.412. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.707). That ranked in the field.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.214
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.109
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.213
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.332
|-1.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.649
|-2.761
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
