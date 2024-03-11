Adam Svensson Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 2.363 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.435. In that event, he finished 30th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 2.412. In that event, he finished 10th.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.707). That ranked in the field.