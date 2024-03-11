PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Svensson Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Adam Svensson Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Adam Svensson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed 13th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Svensson at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Svensson has played THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 13th, posting a score of -7.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -1.180 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Svensson is averaging -2.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.214 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson sports a 0.109 average that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 137th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance98295.0294.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.82%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%17.95%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.82%

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • Svensson hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • With 211 points, Svensson currently ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 2.363 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.435. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 2.412. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.707). That ranked in the field.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.214-1.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.109-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.2130.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.332-1.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.649-2.761

    Svensson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

