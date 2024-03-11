Adam Scott Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Adam Scott looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Scott's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score E, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2023, Scott finished 71st (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Scott's Recent Performances
- Scott has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
- Adam Scott has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott is averaging 2.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.421 (28th) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott sported a -0.169 mark (143rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Scott's 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 19th on TOUR last season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranked 28th. He broke par 24.59% of the time (22nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|313.0
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|70.92%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|22
|24.59%
|25.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.22%
|12.75%
Scott's Best Finishes
- Scott played 18 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Scott put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -19 (five shots back of the winner).
- Scott's 597 points last season placed him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.163 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 15th in the field at 3.995. In that event, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.932). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.421
|0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.169
|2.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.212
|-0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.462
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.927
|2.190
Scott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|68-74-77-74
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-68-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|105
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|63-71-68-63
|-19
|80
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
