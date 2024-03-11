PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Adam Scott Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Adam Scott looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.

    Latest odds for Scott at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Scott's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score E, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In 2023, Scott finished 71st (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Scott's Recent Performances

    • Scott has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
    • Adam Scott has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott is averaging 2.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scott .

    Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.421 (28th) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott sported a -0.169 mark (143rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Scott's 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 19th on TOUR last season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranked 28th. He broke par 24.59% of the time (22nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance17313.0298.2
    Greens in Regulation %13765.77%70.92%
    Putts Per Round2828.4029.0
    Par Breakers2224.59%25.49%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.22%12.75%

    Scott's Best Finishes

    • Scott played 18 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Last season Scott put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -19 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Scott's 597 points last season placed him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.163 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 15th in the field at 3.995. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.932). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4210.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.1692.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.212-0.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.462-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9272.190

    Scott's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3968-74-77-74+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-68-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship567-68-67-71-11105
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson863-71-68-63-1980
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-74-74-69+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday970-75-70-71-278
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1962-68-65-71-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.