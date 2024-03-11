Adam Scott Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.163 (he finished ninth in that event).

Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 15th in the field at 3.995. In that event, he finished fifth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.932). That ranked fourth in the field.