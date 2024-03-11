Adam Schenk Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over Schenk's last three trips to the THE PLAYERS Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Schenk last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of 1.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging -0.860 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 this season, which ranks 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 165th on TOUR with a mark of -0.661.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 62nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|298.8
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.41%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 143 points, Schenk currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 3.246 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 0.936.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.649 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.656, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.232
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.661
|-2.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.187
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.220
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.023
|-0.860
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.