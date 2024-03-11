PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Adam Schenk had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Schenk at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over Schenk's last three trips to the THE PLAYERS Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Schenk last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of 1.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging -0.860 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 this season, which ranks 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 165th on TOUR with a mark of -0.661.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 62nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance65298.8301.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.22%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.41%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 143 points, Schenk currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 3.246 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 0.936.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.649 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.656, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.232-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.661-2.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1870.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.2201.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.023-0.860

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship266-69-70-70-9300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.