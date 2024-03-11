Adam Schenk Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 3.246 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 0.936.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.649 (he finished 47th in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.656, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).