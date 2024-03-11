Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397 (he finished 52nd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 18th in the field at 1.155. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Hadwin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.570 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.