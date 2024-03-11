4H AGO
Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Adam Hadwin looks for a higher finish in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after he finished 13th shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Hadwin's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Hadwin last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of -7.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -0.993 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadwin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186 (67th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 117th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.100, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hadwin's -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|294.8
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|49.35%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.40%
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Hadwin has 535 points, placing him 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397 (he finished 52nd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 18th in the field at 1.155. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Hadwin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.570 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.186
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.100
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.141
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.012
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.066
|-0.993
Hadwin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
