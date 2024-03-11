PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rai Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

    In his tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Aaron Rai carded a 23rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship aiming for better results.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Rai has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -6 and finishing 19th.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 286.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging -0.474 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 1.804 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.234 (56th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.1 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 28th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.511, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance131291.1286.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.46%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%26.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.13%

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Rai has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • With 90 points, Rai currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.278 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 6.316. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494 (he finished 57th in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.656). That ranked 37th in the field.
    • Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2340.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.5111.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.018-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.288-0.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4741.804

    Rai's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-71-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4863-71-71-74-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

