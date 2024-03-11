Aaron Rai Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
In his tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Aaron Rai carded a 23rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship aiming for better results.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Rai has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -6 and finishing 19th.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Rai's Recent Performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 286.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging -0.474 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 1.804 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.234 (56th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.1 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 28th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.511, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Rai's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|291.1
|286.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.13%
Rai's Best Finishes
- Rai has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 90 points, Rai currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.278 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 6.316. In that event, he finished 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494 (he finished 57th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.656). That ranked 37th in the field.
- Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.234
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.511
|1.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.018
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.288
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.474
|1.804
Rai's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.