Aaron Rai Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.278 (he finished 19th in that tournament).

Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 6.316. In that event, he finished 19th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494 (he finished 57th in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.656). That ranked 37th in the field.