Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Aaron Baddeley concluded the weekend at -12, good for a 23rd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 trying for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Baddeley has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 57th.
- In 2023, Baddeley finished 72nd (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 28th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 275.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Baddeley is averaging 4.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging 2.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Baddeley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.753 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.5 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley owns a -0.408 average that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him first on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|277.5
|275.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.95%
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Baddeley has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- As of now, Baddeley has collected 92 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.
- Baddeley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 35th in the field at 1.553. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.387.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.753
|-2.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.408
|-1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.610
|1.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.273
|4.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.722
|2.346
Baddeley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|74-66-70-74
|-4
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.