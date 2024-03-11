PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Aaron Baddeley concluded the weekend at -12, good for a 23rd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 trying for a better finish.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Baddeley has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 57th.
    • In 2023, Baddeley finished 72nd (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Baddeley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 28th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 275.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Baddeley is averaging 4.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging 2.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Baddeley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.753 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.5 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley owns a -0.408 average that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him first on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance182277.5275.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.36%
    Putts Per Round127.7
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%8.95%

    Baddeley's Best Finishes

    • Baddeley has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Baddeley has collected 92 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.
    • Baddeley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 35th in the field at 1.553. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.387.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.753-2.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.408-1.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.6101.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.2734.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7222.346

    Baddeley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4674-66-70-74-46
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3970-68-69-70-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2371-65-66-67-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-71-71-67-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

