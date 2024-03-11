Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.

Baddeley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 35th in the field at 1.553. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.387.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.