36M AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Xander Schauffele heads into the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after shooting 21-under to win the PGA Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Schauffele's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • In 2023, Schauffele finished 24th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Schauffele's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20232477-66-72-74+1
    6/2/20221870-73-73-70-2
    6/3/20211168-70-74-72-4
    7/16/20201378-69-72-70+1
    5/30/20191469-70-72-70-7

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has one win, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Xander Schauffele has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has an average of 3.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 11.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.796 this season, which ranks sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele sports a 0.794 average that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.35. He has broken par 29.97% of the time (third on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44305.1308.4
    Greens in Regulation %870.41%68.06%
    Putts Per Round3028.3527.9
    Par Breakers329.97%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance29.17%8.89%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele has participated in 13 tournaments this season, earning one win along with six top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Schauffele, who has 2689 points, currently ranks second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 5.656 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 3.036. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.215 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.7963.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7944.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2770.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3983.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.26511.254

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

