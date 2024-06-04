Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 5.656 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 3.036. In that event, he finished fifth.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.215 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.