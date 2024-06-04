Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
At the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Gotterup struggled, failing to make the cut at Colonial Country Club. He is seeking a better outcome in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Gotterup has entered the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Gotterup's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|77-73
|+6
Gotterup's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Gotterup has finished first once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 19-under over his last five events.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging 0.827 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 3.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.3 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 145th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.319, while he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.07%.
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 36th on TOUR this season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 25.38% of the time (63rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|313.3
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|66.07%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|28.97
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.38%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|15.17%
|12.70%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has played 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Gotterup has collected 399 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.862.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.489). That ranked third in the field.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.253
|1.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.319
|-0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.159
|1.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.313
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.406
|3.590
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.