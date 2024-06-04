PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Gotterup struggled, failing to make the cut at Colonial Country Club. He is seeking a better outcome in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Gotterup has entered the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC77-73+6

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Gotterup has finished first once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 19-under over his last five events.
    • Chris Gotterup has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup is averaging 0.827 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 3.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.3 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 145th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.319, while he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.07%.
    • On the greens, Gotterup's 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 36th on TOUR this season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 25.38% of the time (63rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6313.3313.6
    Greens in Regulation %7866.07%67.86%
    Putts Per Round10628.9728.6
    Par Breakers6325.38%25.79%
    Bogey Avoidance9215.17%12.70%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has played 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Gotterup has collected 399 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.862.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.489). That ranked third in the field.
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2531.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.319-0.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1591.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3130.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4063.590

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.