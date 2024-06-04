Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Over his last five appearances, Gotterup has finished first once.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 19-under over his last five events.

Chris Gotterup has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup is averaging 0.827 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.