35M AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Victor Perez of France watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez hits the links June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a third-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Perez has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • In Perez's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Perez's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/3/2021MC74-76+6
    7/16/2020MC77-78+11

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Perez has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has an average of 1.668 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 1.887 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 85th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 23rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.443, while he ranks 13th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.70%.
    • On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85299.6297.9
    Greens in Regulation %1369.70%66.67%
    Putts Per Round14929.4129.4
    Par Breakers17020.33%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.75%12.65%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez has participated in 14 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 406 points, Perez currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.518. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 4.186 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 12th in the field at 2.744. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.309, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.034-0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4430.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.0040.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0141.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4951.887

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-68-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4174-71-71-70+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

