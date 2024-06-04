Victor Perez betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Victor Perez of France watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Victor Perez hits the links June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a third-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Perez has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Perez's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/3/2021
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|7/16/2020
|MC
|77-78
|+11
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Perez has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has an average of 1.668 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 1.887 Strokes Gained: Total.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 85th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 23rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.443, while he ranks 13th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.70%.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|299.6
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|69.70%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.41
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|170
|20.33%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.75%
|12.65%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez has participated in 14 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 406 points, Perez currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.518. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 4.186 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 12th in the field at 2.744. In that event, he finished 17th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.309, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.034
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.443
|0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.004
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.014
|1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.495
|1.887
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.