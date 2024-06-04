Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 22: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden reacts to a missed putt on the 18th green during the continuation of the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 22, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Ludvig Åberg missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He'll be after a better result June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Åberg is playing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Åberg's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Ludvig Åberg has averaged 312.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 5.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.543 this season, which ranks 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.9 yards) ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 17th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.503, while he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.97%.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.9
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|68.97%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.66
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.80%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|10.98%
|9.88%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Åberg, who has 1510 points, currently ranks eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Åberg put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263.
- Åberg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.506.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.708 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.543
|3.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.503
|3.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.081
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.123
|-0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.088
|5.754
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.