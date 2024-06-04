PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 22: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden reacts to a missed putt on the 18th green during the continuation of the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 22, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 22: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden reacts to a missed putt on the 18th green during the continuation of the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 22, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Ludvig Åberg missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He'll be after a better result June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Åberg is playing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Ludvig Åberg has averaged 312.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has an average of -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg is averaging 5.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Åberg .

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.543 this season, which ranks 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.9 yards) ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 17th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.503, while he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.97%.
    • On the greens, Åberg's 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27307.9312.0
    Greens in Regulation %2068.97%68.21%
    Putts Per Round6728.6628.9
    Par Breakers8224.80%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance410.98%9.88%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Åberg, who has 1510 points, currently ranks eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Åberg put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263.
    • Åberg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.506.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.708 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5433.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5033.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.081-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.123-0.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.0885.754

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-72-71-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-65-70-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-67-73-72-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic468-64-71-63-18123
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open6472-64-73-72-34
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1466-66-71-67-1051
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.