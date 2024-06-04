Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.

Ludvig Åberg has averaged 312.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Åberg has an average of -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.