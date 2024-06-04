Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Clark has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 1-over.
- Clark finished 12th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Clark's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|6/2/2022
|37
|68-76-73-73
|+2
|6/3/2021
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|7/16/2020
|MC
|72-79
|+7
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 322.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Clark has an average of 1.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 1.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.486 this season, which ranks 18th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.7 yards) ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.212. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.27%.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, while he averages 28.43 putts per round (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|313.7
|322.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|67.27%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.43
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|5
|29.43%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.26%
|16.32%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, earning one win along with four top-five finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Clark sits fourth in the FedExCup standings with 1906 points.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.302.
- Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.951 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.486
|1.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.212
|-1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.010
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.530
|1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.238
|1.177
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
