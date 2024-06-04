PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Wyndham Clark looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Clark has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Clark finished 12th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Clark's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20231270-71-70-76-1
    6/2/20223768-76-73-73+2
    6/3/2021MC74-78+8
    7/16/2020MC72-79+7

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 322.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Clark has an average of 1.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 1.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.486 this season, which ranks 18th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.7 yards) ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.212. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.27%.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, while he averages 28.43 putts per round (35th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5313.7322.0
    Greens in Regulation %4667.27%61.11%
    Putts Per Round3528.4328.6
    Par Breakers529.43%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.26%16.32%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, earning one win along with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Clark sits fourth in the FedExCup standings with 1906 points.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Clark put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.302.
    • Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.951 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4861.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.212-1.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.010-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5301.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2381.177

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.