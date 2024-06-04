Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 322.0 yards in his past five starts.

Clark has an average of 1.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.