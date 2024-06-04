PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his 38th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 3-over, over his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Bezuidenhout last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 38th with a score of 3-over.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20233873-70-71-77+3
    6/3/20213769-77-72-72+2
    7/16/20202272-69-78-72+3

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.848 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.230 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 38th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.373, while he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.47%.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR, while he ranks fourth with a putts-per-round average of 27.64. He has broken par 25.19% of the time (77th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162288.1295.9
    Greens in Regulation %15462.47%60.19%
    Putts Per Round427.6427.8
    Par Breakers7725.19%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.46%14.81%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Although Bezuidenhout hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, Bezuidenhout has accumulated 940 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 16th in the field at 1.693. In that event, he finished 44th.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.197-0.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.373-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0791.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6472.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9023.230

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.