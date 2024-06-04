Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Christiaan Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his 38th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 3-over, over his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Bezuidenhout last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 38th with a score of 3-over.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|6/3/2021
|37
|69-77-72-72
|+2
|7/16/2020
|22
|72-69-78-72
|+3
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.848 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.230 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 38th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.373, while he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.47%.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR, while he ranks fourth with a putts-per-round average of 27.64. He has broken par 25.19% of the time (77th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.1
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.47%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.64
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|77
|25.19%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.46%
|14.81%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Although Bezuidenhout hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Bezuidenhout has accumulated 940 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 16th in the field at 1.693. In that event, he finished 44th.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.197
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.373
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.079
|1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.647
|2.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.902
|3.230
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.