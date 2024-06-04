Lucas Glover betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Lucas Glover enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC after a 12th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his last competition.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last seven trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Glover has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 47th.
- Glover last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Glover's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|6/2/2022
|60
|75-70-77-73
|+7
|6/3/2021
|37
|72-70-72-76
|+2
|7/16/2020
|38
|69-72-74-78
|+5
|5/30/2019
|52
|72-72-69-76
|+1
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
- Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 0.874 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 3.451 Strokes Gained: Total.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.055 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.7 yards) ranks 165th, while his 74.5% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.582.
- On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR, while he ranks 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.80. He has broken par 21.57% of the time (156th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|287.7
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|66.78%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.80
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.57%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.96%
|13.89%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times (85.7%).
- Currently, Glover ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 543 points.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.055
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.582
|1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.361
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.335
|0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.663
|3.451
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.