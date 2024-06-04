PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lucas Glover enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC after a 12th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last seven trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Glover has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 47th.
    • Glover last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Glover's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC74-77+7
    6/2/20226075-70-77-73+7
    6/3/20213772-70-72-76+2
    7/16/20203869-72-74-78+5
    5/30/20195272-72-69-76+1

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
    • Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging 0.874 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 3.451 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.055 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.7 yards) ranks 165th, while his 74.5% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.582.
    • On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR, while he ranks 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.80. He has broken par 21.57% of the time (156th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165287.7293.6
    Greens in Regulation %5466.78%63.89%
    Putts Per Round8228.8028.4
    Par Breakers15621.57%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.96%13.89%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 14 tournaments).
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times (85.7%).
    • Currently, Glover ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 543 points.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0550.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5821.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3610.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.3350.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6633.451

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

