Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama enters the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 coming off a 26th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Kitayama has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Kitayama's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|6/2/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
Kitayama's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kitayama has an average finish of 33rd.
- Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -2.969 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging 2.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 38th, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama owns a 0.522 average that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, while he averages 28.84 putts per round (88th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|305.7
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.42%
|64.72%
|Putts Per Round
|88
|28.84
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.72%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|13.09%
|14.72%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 92.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Kitayama, who has 437 points, currently sits 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.939 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking sixth in the field at 3.988. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.104. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.480, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.413
|1.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.522
|2.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.052
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.301
|-2.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.581
|2.379
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.