Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Kurt Kitayama enters the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 coming off a 26th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Kitayama has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Kitayama's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC76-79+11
    6/2/2022MC75-72+3

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kitayama has an average finish of 33rd.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging -2.969 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging 2.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 38th, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama owns a 0.522 average that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, while he averages 28.84 putts per round (88th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38305.7310.3
    Greens in Regulation %6966.42%64.72%
    Putts Per Round8828.8429.0
    Par Breakers13622.72%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance3013.09%14.72%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 92.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Kitayama, who has 437 points, currently sits 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.939 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking sixth in the field at 3.988. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.104. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.480, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4131.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5222.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0520.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.301-2.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5812.379

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

