35M AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Will Zalatoris will compete June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In his last tournament he finished 43rd in the PGA Championship, shooting 6-under at Valhalla Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Zalatoris has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Zalatoris finished fifth (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Zalatoris' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/2/2022568-73-71-70-6

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris is averaging -2.716 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris is averaging -2.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Zalatoris .

    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.144, which ranks 74th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 101st, and his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris has a 0.550 mark (14th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.56 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd. He has broken par 23.92% of the time (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101297.7299.2
    Greens in Regulation %9965.28%63.06%
    Putts Per Round16229.5629.9
    Par Breakers11223.92%18.61%
    Bogey Avoidance13716.67%18.89%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times (75%).
    • Currently, Zalatoris ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings with 982 points.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.599.
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.499. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.278), which ranked 14th in the field.
    • Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1440.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5501.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.236-1.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.371-2.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.088-2.621

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

