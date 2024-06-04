Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Will Zalatoris will compete June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In his last tournament he finished 43rd in the PGA Championship, shooting 6-under at Valhalla Golf Club.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Zalatoris has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 6-under.
- Zalatoris finished fifth (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2022).
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Zalatoris' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/2/2022
|5
|68-73-71-70
|-6
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging -2.716 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging -2.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.144, which ranks 74th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 101st, and his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris has a 0.550 mark (14th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.56 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd. He has broken par 23.92% of the time (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|297.7
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|65.28%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.56
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.92%
|18.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.67%
|18.89%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times (75%).
- Currently, Zalatoris ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings with 982 points.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.599.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.499. In that event, he finished 13th.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.278), which ranked 14th in the field.
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.144
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.550
|1.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.236
|-1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.371
|-2.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.088
|-2.621
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
