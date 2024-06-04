PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Viktor Hovland heads into the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 27-under on the par-72 course at Atlas CC.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Hovland has entered the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 3-under, and his average finish has been 37th.
    • Hovland won the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, with a score of 27-under.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Hovland's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023171-71-69-70-27
    6/2/20225171-73-78-71+5
    6/3/20214772-70-76-74+4
    7/16/20204874-66-77-79+8

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Hovland has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 3.670 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.591 this season, which ranks 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland sports a 0.310 mark (50th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hovland has registered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77300.6298.9
    Greens in Regulation %4267.43%65.43%
    Putts Per Round5028.5228.8
    Par Breakers10424.14%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.22%14.81%

    Hovland's best finishes

    • Hovland has taken part in eight tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • As of now, Hovland has collected 636 points, which ranks him 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hovland produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 3.448. In that tournament, he finished 62nd.
    • Hovland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.072.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland delivered his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.790, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5912.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.3102.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.570-2.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.2010.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5343.670

    Hovland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1969-70-69-72E53
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2967-65-70-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2573-63-67-72-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-66-73-363
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1372-64-65-69-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship169-68-65-61-170
    August 24-27TOUR Championship168-64-66-63-19--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1073-73-70-63-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry2265-67-72-67-2185
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-72-72-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-69-70-69-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-69-75-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6273-69-71-74-18
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC71-81+8--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2472-72-72-69+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship368-66-66-66-18350

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

