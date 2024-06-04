Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Hovland has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Hovland has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.