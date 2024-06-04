Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Viktor Hovland heads into the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 27-under on the par-72 course at Atlas CC.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Hovland has entered the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 3-under, and his average finish has been 37th.
- Hovland won the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, with a score of 27-under.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Hovland's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|1
|71-71-69-70
|-27
|6/2/2022
|51
|71-73-78-71
|+5
|6/3/2021
|47
|72-70-76-74
|+4
|7/16/2020
|48
|74-66-77-79
|+8
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hovland has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 3.670 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.591 this season, which ranks 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland sports a 0.310 mark (50th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hovland has registered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|300.6
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|67.43%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.52
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|104
|24.14%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.22%
|14.81%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland has taken part in eight tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- As of now, Hovland has collected 636 points, which ranks him 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hovland produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 3.448. In that tournament, he finished 62nd.
- Hovland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.072.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland delivered his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.790, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.591
|2.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.310
|2.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.570
|-2.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.201
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.534
|3.670
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|53
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
