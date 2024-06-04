Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Patrick Rodgers of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers looks for a higher finish in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished 30th shooting 2-over in this tournament in 2023.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last six trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rodgers has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 31st.
- In 2023, Rodgers finished 30th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Rodgers' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|6/2/2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|6/3/2021
|MC
|77-79
|+12
|7/16/2020
|18
|70-72-71-77
|+2
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.170 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.240 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranks 39th, while his 55.3% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.192.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.31, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.6
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.29%
|61.85%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.31
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.41%
|19.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.19%
|13.70%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Rodgers, who has 703 points, currently ranks 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.240
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.192
|-1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.160
|0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.101
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.107
|0.170
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.