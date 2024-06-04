Harris English betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Harris English looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last three trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, English has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In 2023, English finished 52nd (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
English's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|6/2/2022
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|7/16/2020
|13
|70-73-74-72
|+1
English's recent performances
- English has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, English has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.552 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 2.014 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.131 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.5 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English sports a -0.149 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English's 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|299.5
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|66.23%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.45
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.44%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|14.05%
|15.12%
English's best finishes
- English has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times (85.7%).
- Currently, English has 914 points, ranking him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that event, he finished 10th.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.738 mark ranked 29th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.551). That ranked 10th in the field.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.131
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.149
|-0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.122
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.613
|3.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.715
|2.014
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
