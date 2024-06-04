Harris English betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

English has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, English has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.552 Strokes Gained: Putting.