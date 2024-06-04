PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Harris English betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Harris English looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.

    Latest odds for English at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last three trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, English has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In 2023, English finished 52nd (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    English's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20235271-73-76-74+6
    6/2/2022MC77-77+10
    7/16/20201370-73-74-72+1

    English's recent performances

    • English has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, English has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.552 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 2.014 Strokes Gained: Total.
    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.131 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.5 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English sports a -0.149 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English's 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86299.5303.2
    Greens in Regulation %7266.23%60.19%
    Putts Per Round3828.4527.7
    Par Breakers14622.44%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance6214.05%15.12%

    English's best finishes

    • English has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times (85.7%).
    • Currently, English has 914 points, ranking him 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.738 mark ranked 29th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.551). That ranked 10th in the field.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1310.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.149-0.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.122-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.6133.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7152.014

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

