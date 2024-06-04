PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    After he finished fifth in this tournament in 2023, Jordan Spieth has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, OH, June 6-9.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last seven trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Spieth has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 12th.
    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Spieth's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023569-72-72-71-4
    6/2/20221870-74-69-73-2
    6/3/20211876-67-71-73-1
    7/16/20201370-70-74-75+1
    5/30/2019766-70-69-73-10

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Spieth has an average finish of 37th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -1.116 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Spieth is averaging 1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.568 this season (13th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranks 39th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.201, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.53%.
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, and his 28.23 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39305.6312.2
    Greens in Regulation %9565.53%64.20%
    Putts Per Round2228.2328.8
    Par Breakers9724.24%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.14%14.81%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times (64.3%).
    • With 664 points, Spieth currently ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.199 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
    • Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.926, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5682.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.201-1.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1930.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.241-1.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8021.041

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

