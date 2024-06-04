Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
After he finished fifth in this tournament in 2023, Jordan Spieth has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, OH, June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last seven trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Spieth has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 12th.
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Spieth's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|6/2/2022
|18
|70-74-69-73
|-2
|6/3/2021
|18
|76-67-71-73
|-1
|7/16/2020
|13
|70-70-74-75
|+1
|5/30/2019
|7
|66-70-69-73
|-10
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Spieth has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -1.116 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Spieth is averaging 1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.568 this season (13th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranks 39th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.201, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.53%.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, and his 28.23 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.6
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|65.53%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.23
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.24%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.14%
|14.81%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times (64.3%).
- With 664 points, Spieth currently ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.199 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.926, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.568
|2.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.201
|-1.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.193
|0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.241
|-1.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.802
|1.041
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
