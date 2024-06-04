Tony Finau betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
After he finished 32nd in this tournament in 2021, Tony Finau has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, OH, June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last five appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Finau has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2021, he finished 32nd after posting a score of 1-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Finau's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/3/2021
|32
|72-68-76-73
|+1
|7/16/2020
|8
|66-69-73-78
|-2
|5/30/2019
|MC
|77-74
|+7
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
- Finau has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Finau has an average of -0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 3.201 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 (64th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.2 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks fifth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.786. Additionally, he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.95%.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 155th on TOUR this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 144th. He has broken par 26.76% of the time (37th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|308.2
|314.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|69.95%
|67.50%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.35
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|37
|26.76%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.63%
|14.72%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Currently, Finau has 788 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 7.030 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.462. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.279 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.191
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.786
|3.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.215
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.386
|-0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.807
|3.201
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.