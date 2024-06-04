PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tony Finau betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    After he finished 32nd in this tournament in 2021, Tony Finau has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, OH, June 6-9.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In his last five appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Finau has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2021, he finished 32nd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Finau's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/3/20213272-68-76-73+1
    7/16/2020866-69-73-78-2
    5/30/2019MC77-74+7

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
    • Finau has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Finau has an average of -0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 3.201 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 (64th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.2 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks fifth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.786. Additionally, he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.95%.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 155th on TOUR this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 144th. He has broken par 26.76% of the time (37th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23308.2314.4
    Greens in Regulation %1169.95%67.50%
    Putts Per Round14429.3529.6
    Par Breakers3726.76%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.63%14.72%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Currently, Finau has 788 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 7.030 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.462. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.279 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.191-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7863.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2150.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.386-0.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8073.201

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

