Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood produced his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.500. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.379), which ranked 12th in the field.