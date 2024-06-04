Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Tommy Fleetwood will play June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In his most recent tournament he placed 21st in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 7-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Fleetwood has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top five once.
- Fleetwood has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging 0.625 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging 3.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 74.7% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.285.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR, while he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 20.46% of the time (169th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|297.8
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.85%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.49
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|169
|20.46%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.52%
|10.28%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- While Fleetwood has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- With 865 points, Fleetwood currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood produced his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.500. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.379), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.128
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.285
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.411
|2.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.151
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.405
|3.586
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.