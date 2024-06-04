PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

    Tommy Fleetwood will play June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In his most recent tournament he placed 21st in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 7-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Fleetwood has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top five once.
    • Fleetwood has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 0.625 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 3.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fleetwood .

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 74.7% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.285.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR, while he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 20.46% of the time (169th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100297.8301.8
    Greens in Regulation %8765.85%64.44%
    Putts Per Round4228.4928.5
    Par Breakers16920.46%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance811.52%10.28%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • While Fleetwood has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • With 865 points, Fleetwood currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood produced his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.500. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.379), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1280.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2850.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.4112.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1510.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4053.586

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open270-70-64-67-32300
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

