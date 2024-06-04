Tom Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 2.683 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.967 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that event).