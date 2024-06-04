Tom Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Tom Kim will appear in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a fourth-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Kim has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Kim's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|79-75
|+10
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.949 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 3.741 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.017 ranks 94th on TOUR this season, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.028 average that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 87th this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|295.2
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|66.04%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.83
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.69%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|15.20%
|13.33%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times (86.7%).
- Kim, who has 526 points, currently ranks 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 2.683 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.967 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.017
|1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.028
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.100
|1.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.050
|0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.195
|3.741
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.