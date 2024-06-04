PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Tom Kim will appear in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a fourth-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Kim has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Kim's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC79-75+10

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.949 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 3.741 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.017 ranks 94th on TOUR this season, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.028 average that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 87th this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120295.2300.5
    Greens in Regulation %7966.04%66.94%
    Putts Per Round8628.8328.5
    Par Breakers11823.69%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance9315.20%13.33%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times (86.7%).
    • Kim, who has 526 points, currently ranks 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 2.683 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.967 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0171.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0280.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.1001.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0500.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1953.741

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.