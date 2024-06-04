Tom Hoge betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Tom Hoge hits the links June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Hoge's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 4-over, over his last five appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Hoge last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 65th with a score of 17-over.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Hoge's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|6/2/2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|6/3/2021
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|7/16/2020
|MC
|76-73
|+5
Hoge's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five events, Hoge has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging -0.770 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 3.247 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.967 mark (third on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.47, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 28.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|292.7
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|68.62%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.47
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|13
|28.17%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.87%
|12.22%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 88.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Hoge, who has 1053 points, currently ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921 (he finished 17th in that event).
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 8.109 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.257, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.041
|0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.967
|2.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.231
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.207
|-0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.903
|3.247
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
