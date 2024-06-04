PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Tom Hoge hits the links June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Hoge's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 4-over, over his last five appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Hoge last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 65th with a score of 17-over.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Hoge's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20236574-69-77-85+17
    6/2/2022MC73-76+5
    6/3/2021MC78-75+9
    7/16/2020MC76-73+5

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Over his last five events, Hoge has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging -0.770 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 3.247 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.967 mark (third on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.47, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 28.17% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138292.7294.9
    Greens in Regulation %2368.62%65.83%
    Putts Per Round4028.4728.0
    Par Breakers1328.17%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.87%12.22%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 88.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Hoge, who has 1053 points, currently ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 8.109 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.257, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0410.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9672.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.2310.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.207-0.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9033.247

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.