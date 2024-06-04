Thomas Detry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Detry has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 3.475 Strokes Gained: Putting.