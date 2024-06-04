PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Thomas Detry looks to improve upon his 48th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Detry has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once of late, in 2023. He finished 48th, posting a score of 5-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Detry's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20234873-72-77-71+5

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 3.475 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 4.866 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 (62nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.4 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.257. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.77%.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranks 13th. He has broken par 30.08% of the time (second).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66301.4302.3
    Greens in Regulation %12064.77%61.11%
    Putts Per Round1328.0727.5
    Par Breakers230.08%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance10315.45%12.35%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Although Detry hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Detry ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings with 1015 points.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.809 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 27th in the field at 2.117. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.702 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.285, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2030.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.257-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.1451.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5853.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3874.866

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.