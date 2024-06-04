Thomas Detry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Thomas Detry looks to improve upon his 48th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Detry has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once of late, in 2023. He finished 48th, posting a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Detry's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 3.475 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 4.866 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 (62nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.4 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.257. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.77%.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranks 13th. He has broken par 30.08% of the time (second).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|301.4
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|64.77%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.07
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|2
|30.08%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|15.45%
|12.35%
Detry's best finishes
- Although Detry hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Detry ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings with 1015 points.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.809 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 27th in the field at 2.117. In that event, he finished 17th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.702 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.285, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.203
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.257
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.145
|1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.585
|3.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.387
|4.866
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.