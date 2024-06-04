Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Pendrith has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.

In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.

Pendrith has an average of 2.985 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.