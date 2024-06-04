Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Taylor Pendrith enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC after a 21st-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last competition.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Pendrith finished 60th (with a score of 10-over) in his lone appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Pendrith's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Pendrith has an average of 2.985 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 6.141 in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.002 this season (100th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.9 yards) ranks 11th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith owns a -0.075 average that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks seventh this season, while he averages 28.33 putts per round (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|310.9
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|65.69%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.33
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|70
|25.28%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.33%
|10.19%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has played 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- Currently, Pendrith has 930 points, placing him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.090 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.884), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.002
|1.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.075
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.161
|1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.664
|2.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.748
|6.141
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
