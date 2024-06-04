PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Taylor Pendrith enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC after a 21st-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Pendrith finished 60th (with a score of 10-over) in his lone appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20236077-69-76-76+10

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pendrith has an average of 2.985 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 6.141 in his past five tournaments.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.002 this season (100th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.9 yards) ranks 11th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith owns a -0.075 average that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks seventh this season, while he averages 28.33 putts per round (28th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11310.9312.9
    Greens in Regulation %9065.69%66.36%
    Putts Per Round2828.3327.5
    Par Breakers7025.28%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.33%10.19%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has played 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
    • Currently, Pendrith has 930 points, placing him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.090 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.884), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0021.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0750.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1611.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6642.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7486.141

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

