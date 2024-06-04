Taylor Moore betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.

Taylor Moore has averaged 312.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Moore has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.