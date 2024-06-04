PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Moore betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    In his most recent tournament, Taylor Moore missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after a better result June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Moore has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Moore's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/2/2022MC75-77+8

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 312.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 109th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.076. Additionally, he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, while he averages 28.74 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53303.0312.1
    Greens in Regulation %5566.67%58.64%
    Putts Per Round7828.7427.7
    Par Breakers14422.54%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance5913.94%16.36%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has played 15 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 86.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Moore has 673 points, placing him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage, ranking fourth in the field at 3.812. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.280.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.760), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2111.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.076-2.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2100.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0820.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4270.014

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

