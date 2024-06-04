Taylor Moore betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
In his most recent tournament, Taylor Moore missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after a better result June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Moore has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Moore's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/2/2022
|MC
|75-77
|+8
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 312.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 109th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.076. Additionally, he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, while he averages 28.74 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|303.0
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|66.67%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.74
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.54%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|13.94%
|16.36%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has played 15 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 86.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Moore has 673 points, placing him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage, ranking fourth in the field at 3.812. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.280.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.760), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.211
|1.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.076
|-2.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.210
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.082
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.427
|0.014
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
