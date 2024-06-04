Sungjae Im betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Im has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.988 Strokes Gained: Putting.