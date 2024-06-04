Sungjae Im betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Sungjae Im finished 41st in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, shooting a 4-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at Atlas CC .
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last five trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Im has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 36th.
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished 41st after posting a score of 4-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Im's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|6/2/2022
|10
|70-70-75-69
|-4
|6/3/2021
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|7/16/2020
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|5/30/2019
|57
|72-70-75-73
|+2
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.988 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of 4.499 in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.389 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im sports a -0.097 mark (113th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im has delivered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 24.57% of the time (88th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|294.5
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|62.96%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.49
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.57%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.83%
|13.89%
Im's best finishes
- Im hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Im has 971 points, placing him 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.367.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 16th in the field at 3.141. In that event, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking seventh in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 12th.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.389
|1.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.097
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.107
|1.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.046
|0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.353
|4.499
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.