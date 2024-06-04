PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sungjae Im betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Sungjae Im finished 41st in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, shooting a 4-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at Atlas CC .

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    • Over his last five trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Im has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished 41st after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Im's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20234170-76-67-79+4
    6/2/20221070-70-75-69-4
    6/3/2021MC70-77+3
    7/16/2020MC78-70+4
    5/30/20195772-70-75-73+2

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.988 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of 4.499 in his past five tournaments.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.389 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im sports a -0.097 mark (113th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 24.57% of the time (88th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125294.5299.7
    Greens in Regulation %14462.96%61.81%
    Putts Per Round4228.4928.7
    Par Breakers8824.57%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.83%13.89%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Im has 971 points, placing him 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.367.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 16th in the field at 3.141. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking seventh in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3891.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0970.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.1071.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0460.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3534.499

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

