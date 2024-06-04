PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Stephan Jaeger shot 1-over and took 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Atlas CC June 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Jaeger has entered the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-over and finishing 24th.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Jaeger's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20232472-70-71-76+1

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging -0.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 0.725 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.398 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.8 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger sports a -0.026 mark (98th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Jaeger's 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 82nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd. He has broken par 26.79% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17309.8309.3
    Greens in Regulation %8465.93%63.89%
    Putts Per Round5328.5629.2
    Par Breakers3626.79%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.32%14.51%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has participated in 14 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Currently, Jaeger ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1087 points.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3981.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.026-1.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2420.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.075-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6890.725

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

