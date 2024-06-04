Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Stephan Jaeger shot 1-over and took 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Atlas CC June 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Jaeger has entered the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-over and finishing 24th.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Jaeger's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
Jaeger's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging -0.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 0.725 Strokes Gained: Total.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.398 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.8 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger sports a -0.026 mark (98th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Jaeger's 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 82nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd. He has broken par 26.79% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|309.8
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|65.93%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.56
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.79%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.32%
|14.51%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has participated in 14 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Jaeger ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1087 points.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.398
|1.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.026
|-1.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.242
|0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.075
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.689
|0.725
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
