Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.