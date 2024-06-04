J.T. Poston betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
J.T. Poston will appear in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a 12th-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Poston's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 4-over, over his last five appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished 38th after posting a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Poston's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|6/2/2022
|37
|78-68-74-70
|+2
|6/3/2021
|65
|69-74-78-77
|+10
|7/16/2020
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|5/30/2019
|52
|72-73-71-73
|+1
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Poston has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging 0.499 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.033 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.102.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.62, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 26.71% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|288.4
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|66.08%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.62
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|39
|26.71%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.59%
|14.20%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Poston sits 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1049 points.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.724.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 5.275 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.891 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.033
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.102
|-1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.232
|1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.154
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.318
|0.499
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
