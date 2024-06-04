PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston will appear in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a 12th-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Poston's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 4-over, over his last five appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished 38th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Poston's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20233876-70-72-73+3
    6/2/20223778-68-74-70+2
    6/3/20216569-74-78-77+10
    7/16/2020MC76-74+6
    5/30/20195272-73-71-73+1

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Poston has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging 0.499 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.033 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.102.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.62, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 26.71% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161288.4291.1
    Greens in Regulation %7766.08%58.95%
    Putts Per Round6228.6228.6
    Par Breakers3926.71%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance4513.59%14.20%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Poston sits 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1049 points.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.724.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 5.275 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.891 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0330.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.102-1.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2321.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1540.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3180.499

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

