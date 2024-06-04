Nick Taylor betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 46th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.

Nick Taylor has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Taylor is averaging -1.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.