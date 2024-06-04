PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2021's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Taylor's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 3-over, over his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Taylor last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, finishing 42nd with a score of 3-over.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Taylor's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/3/20214268-74-77-72+3
    7/16/2020MC74-75+5

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Nick Taylor has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -1.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -2.185 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.152, which ranks 129th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 154th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a 0.262 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.40, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 26.91% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154290.7296.4
    Greens in Regulation %14263.09%57.94%
    Putts Per Round3128.4030.1
    Par Breakers3226.91%15.48%
    Bogey Avoidance14716.91%23.41%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
    • With 893 points, Taylor currently ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that event.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.152-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.262-1.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0521.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.306-1.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.363-2.185

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open175-67-63-66-23500
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

