Nick Taylor betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2021's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Taylor's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 3-over, over his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Taylor last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, finishing 42nd with a score of 3-over.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Taylor's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/3/2021
|42
|68-74-77-72
|+3
|7/16/2020
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Nick Taylor has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -1.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -2.185 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.152, which ranks 129th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 154th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a 0.262 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.40, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 26.91% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|290.7
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|63.09%
|57.94%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.40
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.91%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|16.91%
|23.41%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- With 893 points, Taylor currently ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.152
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.262
|-1.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.052
|1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.306
|-1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.363
|-2.185
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
