Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Hideki Matsuyama hits the links in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 coming off a 35th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last six trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Matsuyama has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Matsuyama last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of even-par.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20231672-65-75-76E
    6/3/20216273-68-79-76+8
    7/16/2020MC75-79+10
    5/30/2019671-70-64-72-11

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 7.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.267 (43rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.5 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 29th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.419. Additionally, he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.70%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, while he averages 28.63 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111296.5296.4
    Greens in Regulation %3767.70%62.78%
    Putts Per Round6428.6328.0
    Par Breakers12223.39%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.02%12.50%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 1349 points, Matsuyama currently sits ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.833.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2671.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4193.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.7762.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.308-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1557.727

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

