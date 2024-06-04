Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Hideki Matsuyama hits the links in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 coming off a 35th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last six trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Matsuyama has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- Matsuyama last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of even-par.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Matsuyama's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|6/3/2021
|62
|73-68-79-76
|+8
|7/16/2020
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|5/30/2019
|6
|71-70-64-72
|-11
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 7.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.267 (43rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.5 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 29th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.419. Additionally, he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.70%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, while he averages 28.63 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|296.5
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|67.70%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.63
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.39%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.02%
|12.50%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 1349 points, Matsuyama currently sits ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.833.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.267
|1.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.419
|3.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.776
|2.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.308
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.155
|7.727
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
