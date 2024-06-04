Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.833.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).