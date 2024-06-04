PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Si Woo Kim looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Kim's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Kim finished fourth (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Kim's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023471-68-71-73-5
    6/2/20221372-71-71-71-3
    6/3/2021973-70-68-72-5
    7/16/20201873-73-70-74+2
    5/30/20194169-70-76-72-1

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 299.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 1.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.431 ranks 21st on TOUR this season, and his 74.5% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks ninth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.649, while he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.66, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 25.26% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138292.7299.4
    Greens in Regulation %4867.09%63.58%
    Putts Per Round6728.6628.6
    Par Breakers7125.26%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.26%13.58%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • As of now, Kim has compiled 946 points, which ranks him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 3.964. In that event, he finished 42nd.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4310.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6493.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2700.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.518-2.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8321.486

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

