Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Kim's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Kim finished fourth (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Kim's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|6/2/2022
|13
|72-71-71-71
|-3
|6/3/2021
|9
|73-70-68-72
|-5
|7/16/2020
|18
|73-73-70-74
|+2
|5/30/2019
|41
|69-70-76-72
|-1
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 299.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 1.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.431 ranks 21st on TOUR this season, and his 74.5% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks ninth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.649, while he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.66, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 25.26% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|292.7
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|67.09%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.66
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|71
|25.26%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.26%
|13.58%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- As of now, Kim has compiled 946 points, which ranks him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 3.964. In that event, he finished 42nd.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.431
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.649
|3.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.270
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.518
|-2.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.832
|1.486
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.