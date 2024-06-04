Shane Lowry betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
After he placed 16th in this tournament in 2023, Shane Lowry has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, OH, June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last six appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lowry has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Lowry last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Lowry's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|6/2/2022
|32
|69-72-72-76
|+1
|6/3/2021
|6
|69-71-72-70
|-6
|7/16/2020
|MC
|73-75
|+4
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lowry has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging -1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 0.836 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.319, which ranks 38th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 101st, and his 75.4% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry sports a 0.592 mark (11th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lowry has registered a -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 26.81% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|297.7
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.47%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.48
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.81%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.67%
|15.28%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has participated in 12 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Lowry has accumulated 1302 points, which ranks him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 2.657 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.253, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.319
|1.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.592
|0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.025
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.122
|-1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.814
|0.836
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
