Sepp Straka betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Sepp Straka betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    In his last tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sepp Straka concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Straka's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 5-over, over his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • In 2023, Straka finished 16th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Straka's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20231671-69-73-75E
    6/2/20224571-70-74-76+3
    6/3/2021MC77-76+9
    7/16/20206173-72-79-75+11

    Straka's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 1.135 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 5.249 in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.281 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.300. Additionally, he ranks 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.07%.
    • On the greens, Straka has registered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 23.04% of the time (131st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147291.7295.4
    Greens in Regulation %4967.07%65.43%
    Putts Per Round10728.9828.7
    Par Breakers13123.04%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.69%12.04%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.
    • Straka, who has 1049 points, currently ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage, ranking 10th in the field at 2.198. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.704. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2810.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.3004.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.188-0.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0171.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3775.249

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

