Sepp Straka betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Over his last five tournaments, Straka has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Straka is averaging 1.135 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.