Sepp Straka betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sepp Straka concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 seeking a higher finish.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Straka's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 5-over, over his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- In 2023, Straka finished 16th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Straka's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|6/2/2022
|45
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|6/3/2021
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|7/16/2020
|61
|73-72-79-75
|+11
Straka's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 1.135 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 5.249 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.281 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.300. Additionally, he ranks 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.07%.
- On the greens, Straka has registered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 23.04% of the time (131st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|291.7
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|67.07%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|28.98
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|131
|23.04%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.69%
|12.04%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.
- Straka, who has 1049 points, currently ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage, ranking 10th in the field at 2.198. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.704. In that event, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.281
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.300
|4.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.188
|-0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.017
|1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.377
|5.249
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
