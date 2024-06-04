Seamus Power betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Seamus Power looks for a better result in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished 41st shooting 4-over in this tournament in 2023.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last two trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Power has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 41st.
- Power last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 41st with a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Power's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|6/2/2022
|MC
|72-76
|+4
Power's recent performances
- Power has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging -1.686 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging 0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.142 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a 0.237 mark (61st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Power's -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.06 putts per round (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|295.5
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|66.31%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.06
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.74%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.36%
|13.89%
Power's best finishes
- Power has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Power, who has 456 points, currently ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 1.929.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power produced his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that event).
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.142
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.237
|2.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.048
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.402
|-1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.259
|0.078
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.