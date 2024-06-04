Seamus Power betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Power has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Power is averaging -1.686 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.