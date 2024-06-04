PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Seamus Power looks for a better result in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished 41st shooting 4-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Power at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last two trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Power has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 41st.
    • Power last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 41st with a score of 4-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Power's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20234170-73-75-74+4
    6/2/2022MC72-76+4

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging -1.686 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging 0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.142 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a 0.237 mark (61st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Power's -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.06 putts per round (121st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118295.5299.0
    Greens in Regulation %7066.31%65.48%
    Putts Per Round12129.0629.3
    Par Breakers17519.74%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.36%13.89%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Power, who has 456 points, currently ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 1.929.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power produced his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that event).
    • Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.142-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2372.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.048-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.402-1.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.2590.078

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.