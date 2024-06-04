Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Scottie Scheffler looks to improve upon his third-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Scheffler has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 5-under.
- Scheffler finished third (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Scheffler's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|6/3/2021
|3
|67-71-69-70
|-11
|7/16/2020
|22
|71-73-70-77
|+3
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has claimed victory twice while also posting four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner four times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 11.482 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.947 ranks second on TOUR this season, and his 72.5% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler has a 1.348 mark (first on TOUR).
- On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.00, and he ranks first by breaking par 33.20% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|301.9
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|73.90%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.00
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|33.20%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|8.66%
|8.61%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has participated in 12 tournaments this season, taking home the win in four of them. He has also come away with eight finishes in the top-five and 11 finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, Scheffler has collected 4351 points, which ranks him first in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.477. He finished first in that event.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 9.247 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.348, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.947
|3.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.348
|5.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.446
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.100
|0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.842
|11.482
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.