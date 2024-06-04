Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Scheffler has claimed victory twice while also posting four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner four times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler has an average of 0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.