34M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Scottie Scheffler looks to improve upon his third-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Scheffler has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Scheffler finished third (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Scheffler's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023374-73-68-67-6
    6/3/2021367-71-69-70-11
    7/16/20202271-73-70-77+3

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has claimed victory twice while also posting four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner four times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 11.482 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scheffler .

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.947 ranks second on TOUR this season, and his 72.5% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler has a 1.348 mark (first on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.00, and he ranks first by breaking par 33.20% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64301.9311.3
    Greens in Regulation %173.90%69.44%
    Putts Per Round1228.0027.6
    Par Breakers133.20%28.89%
    Bogey Avoidance18.66%8.61%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler has participated in 12 tournaments this season, taking home the win in four of them. He has also come away with eight finishes in the top-five and 11 finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, Scheffler has collected 4351 points, which ranks him first in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.477. He finished first in that event.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 9.247 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.348, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.9473.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.3485.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4460.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1000.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.84211.482

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

