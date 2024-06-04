Sam Burns betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Burns has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.

In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.

Burns is averaging -1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.