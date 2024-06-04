PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Burns betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Sam Burns placed 16th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, shooting a even-par on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at Atlas CC .

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last four trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Burns has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 49th.
    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished 16th after posting a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Burns' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20231671-71-73-73E
    6/3/20215071-71-75-76+5
    5/30/2019W/D81+9

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Burns is averaging -1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 2.134 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.355 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.3 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns sports a 0.331 mark (45th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Burns has registered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR, while he ranks 53rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.56. He has broken par 28.46% of the time (10th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41305.3303.5
    Greens in Regulation %3367.89%66.32%
    Putts Per Round5328.5629.4
    Par Breakers1028.46%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.33%14.58%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
    • Currently, Burns sits 37th in the FedExCup standings with 876 points.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 4.057 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.221. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.223, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3551.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3311.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.1220.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.214-1.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7772.134

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

