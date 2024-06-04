Sam Burns betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Sam Burns placed 16th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, shooting a even-par on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at Atlas CC .
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last four trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Burns has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 49th.
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished 16th after posting a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Burns' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|6/3/2021
|50
|71-71-75-76
|+5
|5/30/2019
|W/D
|81
|+9
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Burns is averaging -1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 2.134 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.355 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.3 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns sports a 0.331 mark (45th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Burns has registered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR, while he ranks 53rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.56. He has broken par 28.46% of the time (10th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|305.3
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|67.89%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.56
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|10
|28.46%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.33%
|14.58%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
- Currently, Burns sits 37th in the FedExCup standings with 876 points.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 4.057 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.221. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.223, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.355
|1.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.331
|1.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.122
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.214
|-1.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.777
|2.134
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.