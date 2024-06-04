Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Theegala has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.

Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Theegala has an average of 1.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.