Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala looks to improve upon his 58th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Theegala has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 1-over.
- Theegala finished 58th (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
- Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Theegala's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6/2/2022
|5
|68-75-68-71
|-6
|6/3/2021
|32
|69-76-73-71
|+1
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 1.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 2.517 in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.429 this season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 49th, while his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 30th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.406. Additionally, he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.74%.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 13th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 82nd. He has broken par 25.38% of the time (63rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|303.8
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|68.74%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.80
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.38%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.85%
|14.20%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, collecting three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Currently, Theegala sits fifth in the FedExCup standings with 1661 points.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.250. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.429
|0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.406
|2.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.224
|-2.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.592
|1.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.203
|2.517
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.