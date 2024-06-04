PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Sahith Theegala looks to improve upon his 58th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Theegala has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Theegala finished 58th (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Theegala's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20235876-70-75-76+9
    6/2/2022568-75-68-71-6
    6/3/20213269-76-73-71+1

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of 1.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 2.517 in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.429 this season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 49th, while his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 30th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.406. Additionally, he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.74%.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 13th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 82nd. He has broken par 25.38% of the time (63rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49303.8309.9
    Greens in Regulation %2268.74%64.81%
    Putts Per Round8228.8029.5
    Par Breakers6325.38%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.85%14.20%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, collecting three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Currently, Theegala sits fifth in the FedExCup standings with 1661 points.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.250. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4290.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4062.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.224-2.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5921.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2032.517

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

