Russell Henley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Russell Henley will compete in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a 23rd-place finish at the PGA Championship.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last three trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Henley has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In 2023, Henley finished 16th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Henley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|6/3/2021
|MC
|73-75
|+4
Henley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Henley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Henley has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Russell Henley has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 7.155 in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 this season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.3 yards) ranks 167th, while his 74% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley has a 0.380 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Henley's 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, while he averages 27.93 putts per round (11th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|287.3
|288.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|65.19%
|63.61%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|27.93
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.47%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.22%
|12.50%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley has participated in 12 tournaments this season, earning three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times (91.7%).
- With 1068 points, Henley currently ranks 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.340.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147). That ranked third in the field.
- Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.011
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.380
|4.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.377
|2.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.306
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.051
|7.155
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.