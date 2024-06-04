PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Russell Henley will compete in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a 23rd-place finish at the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last three trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Henley has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In 2023, Henley finished 16th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Henley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20231674-71-68-75E
    6/3/2021MC73-75+4

    Henley's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Henley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Henley has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • Russell Henley has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 7.155 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Henley .

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 this season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.3 yards) ranks 167th, while his 74% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley has a 0.380 mark (35th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, while he averages 27.93 putts per round (11th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167287.3288.7
    Greens in Regulation %10565.19%63.61%
    Putts Per Round1127.9327.7
    Par Breakers14522.47%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.22%12.50%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley has participated in 12 tournaments this season, earning three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times (91.7%).
    • With 1068 points, Henley currently ranks 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.340.
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147). That ranked third in the field.
    • Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.011-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3804.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3772.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3060.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0517.155

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-68-68-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

