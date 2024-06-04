Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
In his last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy posted a fourth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday looking for a better finish.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last six appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, McIlroy has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 3-under.
- McIlroy last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
McIlroy's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|6/2/2022
|18
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|6/3/2021
|18
|72-72-71-72
|-1
|7/16/2020
|32
|70-72-72-78
|+4
|5/30/2019
|MC
|75-71
|+2
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished first once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 325.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy is averaging 2.218 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy is averaging 10.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.861 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 318.1 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.453. Additionally, he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.44%.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages 28.49 putts per round (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|318.1
|325.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|67.44%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.49
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.81%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.37%
|9.44%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has participated in 12 tournaments this season, collecting two wins along with four top-five finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- McIlroy, who has 1930 points, currently ranks third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.117.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy produced his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.279. In that event, he finished first.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.827). That ranked 12th in the field.
- McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.861
|3.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.453
|3.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.106
|1.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.302
|2.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.723
|10.586
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.