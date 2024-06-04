PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy posted a fourth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In his last six appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, McIlroy has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • McIlroy last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 3-under.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    McIlroy's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023772-68-70-75-3
    6/2/20221870-69-73-74-2
    6/3/20211872-72-71-72-1
    7/16/20203270-72-72-78+4
    5/30/2019MC75-71+2

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished first once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 325.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy is averaging 2.218 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy is averaging 10.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.861 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 318.1 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.453. Additionally, he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.44%.
    • On the greens, McIlroy's 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages 28.49 putts per round (42nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2318.1325.0
    Greens in Regulation %4167.44%66.94%
    Putts Per Round4228.4928.3
    Par Breakers828.81%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance711.37%9.44%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy has participated in 12 tournaments this season, collecting two wins along with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • McIlroy, who has 1930 points, currently ranks third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.117.
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy produced his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.279. In that event, he finished first.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.827). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.8613.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4533.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.1061.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3022.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.72310.586

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-67-66-72-1275
    June 15-18U.S. Open265-67-69-70-9330
    June 22-25Travelers Championship768-64-66-64-1888
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

