Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Rickie Fowler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He took ninth at the par-72 Atlas CC in 2023.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Fowler's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 4-under, over his last seven appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Fowler last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 2-under.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Fowler's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|6/2/2022
|64
|70-74-75-77
|+8
|6/3/2021
|11
|69-70-75-70
|-4
|7/16/2020
|MC
|81-68
|+5
|5/30/2019
|14
|69-68-72-72
|-7
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Fowler is averaging -0.575 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging 0.451 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.311, which ranks 151st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 92nd, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler has a -0.149 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 129th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 21.51% of the time (157th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|298.6
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|63.36%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.70
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|157
|21.51%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|15.48%
|15.56%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 254 points, Fowler currently ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fowler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking third in the field at 3.989. In that event, he finished 37th.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 12th in the field at 3.762. In that event, he finished 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.473 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.621, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 41st in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.311
|1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.149
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.034
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.182
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.608
|0.451
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.