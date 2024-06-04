PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Rickie Fowler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He took ninth at the par-72 Atlas CC in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Fowler's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 4-under, over his last seven appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Fowler last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Fowler's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023972-68-74-72-2
    6/2/20226470-74-75-77+8
    6/3/20211169-70-75-70-4
    7/16/2020MC81-68+5
    5/30/20191469-68-72-72-7

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fowler is averaging -0.575 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging 0.451 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.311, which ranks 151st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 92nd, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler has a -0.149 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 129th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 21.51% of the time (157th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92298.6302.4
    Greens in Regulation %13963.36%62.22%
    Putts Per Round7228.7028.8
    Par Breakers15721.51%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance10515.48%15.56%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 254 points, Fowler currently ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fowler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking third in the field at 3.989. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 12th in the field at 3.762. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.473 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.621, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 41st in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.3111.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.1490.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.034-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.182-0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.6080.451

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.