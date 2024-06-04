PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Peter Malnati of the United States follows his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Peter Malnati of the United States follows his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati hits the links June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a 37th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last four trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Malnati has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • Malnati missed the cut (with a score of 18-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Malnati's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC78-84+18
    6/2/2022MC74-76+6
    6/3/2021MC81-71+8
    5/30/20191772-72-69-69-6

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 51st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Malnati hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 51st.
    • He has finished with an average score of 4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Malnati has an average of 1.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -3.001 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.489 this season, which ranks 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 120th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 124th on TOUR with a mark of -0.171.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him fourth on TOUR this season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranks 19th. He has broken par 25.20% of the time (76th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120295.2295.9
    Greens in Regulation %17060.98%53.13%
    Putts Per Round1928.1528.0
    Par Breakers7625.20%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance13716.67%18.40%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has participated in 15 tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Malnati has 756 points, placing him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.577. In that event, he finished first.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.489-1.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.171-2.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0510.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6861.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.078-3.001

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

