Peter Malnati betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Peter Malnati of the United States follows his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati hits the links June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a 37th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last four trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Malnati has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- Malnati missed the cut (with a score of 18-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Malnati's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|6/2/2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|6/3/2021
|MC
|81-71
|+8
|5/30/2019
|17
|72-72-69-69
|-6
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Malnati hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 51st.
- He has finished with an average score of 4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati has an average of 1.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -3.001 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.489 this season, which ranks 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 124th on TOUR with a mark of -0.171.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him fourth on TOUR this season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranks 19th. He has broken par 25.20% of the time (76th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|295.2
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|60.98%
|53.13%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.15
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|76
|25.20%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.67%
|18.40%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has participated in 15 tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Malnati has 756 points, placing him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.577. In that event, he finished first.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.489
|-1.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.171
|-2.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.051
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.686
|1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.078
|-3.001
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
