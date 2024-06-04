PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Cameron Young seeks better results in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday having failed to make the cut at Atlas CC in 2023.

    Latest odds for Young at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Young's average finish has been 60th, and his average score 7-over, over his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • In 2023, Young missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Young's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC74-75+5
    6/2/20226067-71-73-84+7

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 314.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 0.189 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging -1.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.374, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 46th, and his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.309 average that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has registered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46304.5314.3
    Greens in Regulation %5067.01%62.65%
    Putts Per Round4228.4928.5
    Par Breakers6025.40%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.83%16.36%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 92.3%.
    • Currently, Young ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings with 880 points.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.055. He finished second in that event.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.214, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3740.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.309-1.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.187-0.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0800.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.416-1.483

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

