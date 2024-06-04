Cameron Young betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Cameron Young seeks better results in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday having failed to make the cut at Atlas CC in 2023.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Young's average finish has been 60th, and his average score 7-over, over his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- In 2023, Young missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Young's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|6/2/2022
|60
|67-71-73-84
|+7
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
- Cameron Young has averaged 314.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 0.189 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -1.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.374, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 46th, and his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.309 average that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has registered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|304.5
|314.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|67.01%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.49
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.40%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.83%
|16.36%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 92.3%.
- Currently, Young ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings with 880 points.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.055. He finished second in that event.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.214, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.374
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.309
|-1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.187
|-0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.080
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.416
|-1.483
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
