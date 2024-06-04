Cameron Young betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Young has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.

Cameron Young has averaged 314.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Young is averaging 0.189 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.