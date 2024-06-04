Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Patrick Cantlay enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC after a 53rd-place finish in the PGA Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Cantlay has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday seven times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Cantlay's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|6/2/2022
|3
|72-69-69-71
|-7
|6/3/2021
|1
|69-67-68-71
|-33
|7/16/2020
|32
|70-70-73-79
|+4
|5/30/2019
|1
|68-69-68-64
|-19
Cantlay's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cantlay has an average of 1.648 in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.147 this season (73rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 95th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay ranks 122nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.153. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.68%.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, and his 28.18 putts-per-round average ranks 21st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|298.3
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|62.68%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.18
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|7
|29.06%
|19.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.81%
|15.28%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times (100%).
- Cantlay, who has 1117 points, currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 2.932 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Cantlay produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.170, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked fourth in the field.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.147
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.153
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.225
|2.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.171
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.391
|1.648
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.