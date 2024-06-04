PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Patrick Cantlay enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC after a 53rd-place finish in the PGA Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Cantlay has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday seven times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Cantlay's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20233071-67-74-78+2
    6/2/2022372-69-69-71-7
    6/3/2021169-67-68-71-33
    7/16/20203270-70-73-79+4
    5/30/2019168-69-68-64-19

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cantlay has an average of 1.648 in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.147 this season (73rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 95th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay ranks 122nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.153. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.68%.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, and his 28.18 putts-per-round average ranks 21st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95298.3303.2
    Greens in Regulation %14862.68%57.78%
    Putts Per Round2128.1827.6
    Par Breakers729.06%19.17%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.81%15.28%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Cantlay has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times (100%).
    • Cantlay, who has 1117 points, currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 2.932 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Cantlay produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.170, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1470.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.153-0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2252.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.171-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3911.648

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2973-72-72-69+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5370-68-73-68-510

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

