Nick Dunlap betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club when he tees off in Dublin, OH, for the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday .
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Dunlap's first time playing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Dunlap's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dunlap has an average finish of 41st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dunlap has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -2.977 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.418 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.287.
- On the greens, Dunlap has registered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR, while he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He has broken par 27.46% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|303.4
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|59.37%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.43
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|23
|27.46%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|17.62%
|16.32%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has played 12 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Dunlap ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 187 points.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.357.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638. He finished 11th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap produced his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 18th in the field at 2.103. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.853), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.418
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.287
|-1.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.044
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.083
|-1.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.666
|-2.977
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.