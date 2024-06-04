Nick Dunlap betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

In his last five tournaments, Dunlap has an average finish of 41st.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Dunlap has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap has an average of -1.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.