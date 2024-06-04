PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Dunlap betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Betting Profile

    Nick Dunlap looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club when he tees off in Dublin, OH, for the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday .

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Dunlap's first time playing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dunlap has an average finish of 41st.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -2.977 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.418 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.287.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has registered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR, while he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He has broken par 27.46% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52303.4301.9
    Greens in Regulation %17759.37%61.46%
    Putts Per Round3528.4330.2
    Par Breakers2327.46%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance16017.62%16.32%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap has played 12 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Dunlap ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 187 points.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.357.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638. He finished 11th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap produced his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 18th in the field at 2.103. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.853), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.418-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.287-1.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0440.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.083-1.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.666-2.977

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

