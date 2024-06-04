Max Homa betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Max Homa has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Homa has an average of -1.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.