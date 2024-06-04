Max Homa betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Max Homa shot 6-under and finished fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Atlas CC June 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Homa has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2022, he finished fifth after posting a score of 6-under.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Homa's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/2/2022
|5
|69-74-70-69
|-6
|6/3/2021
|6
|69-69-72-72
|-6
|7/16/2020
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|5/30/2019
|37
|70-72-74-70
|-2
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Max Homa has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of -1.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.141 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 60th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.244, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.66%.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|300.7
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.66%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.49
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.70%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.65%
|14.20%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times (84.6%).
- Currently, Homa has 1087 points, placing him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 3.081 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking seventh in the field at 3.784. In that event, he finished 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609 (he finished eighth in that event).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.465, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
- Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.141
|-1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.244
|0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.325
|1.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.089
|-1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.517
|0.514
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.