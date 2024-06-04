PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Max Homa betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Max Homa shot 6-under and finished fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Atlas CC June 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Homa has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2022, he finished fifth after posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Homa's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/2/2022569-74-70-69-6
    6/3/2021669-69-72-72-6
    7/16/2020MC70-78+4
    5/30/20193770-72-74-70-2

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Max Homa has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of -1.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.141 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 60th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.244, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.66%.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75300.7300.7
    Greens in Regulation %12164.66%62.65%
    Putts Per Round4228.4928.3
    Par Breakers13722.70%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.65%14.20%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times (84.6%).
    • Currently, Homa has 1087 points, placing him 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 3.081 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking seventh in the field at 3.784. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.465, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
    • Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.141-1.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2440.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.3251.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.089-1.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5170.514

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

