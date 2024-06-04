PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Matthieu Pavon of France looks over a putt on the second hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Matthieu Pavon of France looks over a putt on the second hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon takes the course in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Pavon is playing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday for the first time in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Pavon has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon is averaging -3.786 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -7.900 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.012 ranks 95th on TOUR this season, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 44th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.340, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.24%.
    • On the greens, Pavon has registered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 86th on TOUR, while he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He has broken par 25.40% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99297.9297.1
    Greens in Regulation %10265.24%60.07%
    Putts Per Round12429.0930.1
    Par Breakers6025.40%15.97%
    Bogey Avoidance12316.03%20.83%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has played 11 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Pavon ranks 12th in the FedExCup standings with 1145 points.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.349.
    • Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.394 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.965, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.012-0.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.340-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.473-2.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.052-3.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.069-7.900

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

