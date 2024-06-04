Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Matthieu Pavon of France looks over a putt on the second hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon takes the course in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Pavon is playing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday for the first time in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Pavon's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Pavon has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging -3.786 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -7.900 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.012 ranks 95th on TOUR this season, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 44th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.340, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.24%.
- On the greens, Pavon has registered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 86th on TOUR, while he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He has broken par 25.40% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|297.9
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.24%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.09
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.40%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|16.03%
|20.83%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has played 11 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Pavon ranks 12th in the FedExCup standings with 1145 points.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.349.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.394 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.965, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.012
|-0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.340
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.473
|-2.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.052
|-3.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.069
|-7.900
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.