Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Over his last five events, Pavon has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.

Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pavon is averaging -3.786 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.