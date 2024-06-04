Matt Kuchar betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.

Kuchar is averaging 3.047 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.