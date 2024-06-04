PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Matt Kuchar shot 11-over and took 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Atlas CC June 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Kuchar's average finish has been 31st, and his average score even-par, over his last six appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • In 2023, Kuchar finished 62nd (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Kuchar's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20236279-67-69-84+11
    6/2/20224570-75-72-74+3
    7/16/20203276-67-76-73+4
    5/30/2019MC73-74+3

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kuchar is averaging 3.047 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar is averaging -0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.2 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar owns a -1.039 average that ranks 182nd on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 57.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, while he averages 28.13 putts per round (17th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169287.2289.2
    Greens in Regulation %18057.35%53.97%
    Putts Per Round1728.1327.7
    Par Breakers16820.61%14.68%
    Bogey Avoidance11315.77%15.08%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 97 points, Kuchar currently sits 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his -0.159 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.091 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.913, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.268-1.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green182-1.039-2.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1740.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.5223.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.611-0.536

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2071-71-70-68-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

