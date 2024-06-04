Matt Kuchar betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Matt Kuchar shot 11-over and took 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Atlas CC June 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Kuchar's average finish has been 31st, and his average score even-par, over his last six appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- In 2023, Kuchar finished 62nd (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Kuchar's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|6/2/2022
|45
|70-75-72-74
|+3
|7/16/2020
|32
|76-67-76-73
|+4
|5/30/2019
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Kuchar's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kuchar is averaging 3.047 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar is averaging -0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.2 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar owns a -1.039 average that ranks 182nd on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 57.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, while he averages 28.13 putts per round (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|287.2
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|57.35%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.13
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|168
|20.61%
|14.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.77%
|15.08%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 97 points, Kuchar currently sits 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his -0.159 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.091 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.913, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.268
|-1.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|182
|-1.039
|-2.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.174
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.522
|3.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.611
|-0.536
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
